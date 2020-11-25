Vertex Aerospace Wins $66M Air Force Base Supply Contract for T-1A Aircraft

Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace will operate and maintain base supplies for 178 T-1A Jayhawk jet trainers used by the Air Education and Training Command under a $65.6M contract from the U.S. Air Force.

The company will support AETC's fleet of T-1A trainers as part of the firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said Monday.

USAF received three proposals for the third option of the contract via a competitive acquisition process and obligated $17.9M from fiscal year 2021 funds.

Contract work will take place at various Air Force installations in Florida, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas and is slated to conclude by Nov. 30, 2021.

T-1A is a medium-range twin-engine trainer platform designed to deliver airlift and tanker aircraft training activities to undergraduate pilots.