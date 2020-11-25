Unanet

Vertex Aerospace Wins $66M Air Force Base Supply Contract for T-1A Aircraft

Matthew Nelson November 25, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Vertex Aerospace Wins $66M Air Force Base Supply Contract for T-1A Aircraft
Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace will operate and maintain base supplies for 178 T-1A Jayhawk jet trainers used by the Air Education and Training Command under a $65.6M contract from the U.S. Air Force.

The company will support AETC's fleet of T-1A trainers as part of the firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said Monday.

USAF received three proposals for the third option of the contract via a competitive acquisition process and obligated $17.9M from fiscal year 2021 funds.

Contract work will take place at various Air Force installations in Florida, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas and is slated to conclude by Nov. 30, 2021.

T-1A is a medium-range twin-engine trainer platform designed to deliver airlift and tanker aircraft training activities to undergraduate pilots.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

DarwinAI

Lockheed Invests in DarwinAI to Advance COVID-19 Diagnosis Initiative

Lockheed Martin has invested $750K in Canada-based artificial intelligence company DarwinAI to help the latter operationalize a project that seeks to accelerate diagnosis of COVID-19 through chest X-ray scans. Lockheed made the investment in DarwinAI through its Canadian arm and as part of the Industrial Technological Benefits policy.

Steve Demetriou Chair

Jacobs Acquires The Buffalo Group to Expand Cyber Solutions; Steve Demetriou Quoted

Jacobs has acquired The Buffalo Group, a provider of advanced cyber and intelligence solutions. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. "Defending our nation against adversarial threats is growing in complexity. The Buffalo Group's leading cyber and intelligence capabilities further strengthens our suite of national priority solutions across integrated multi-domain environments," said Jacobs chair and CEO Steve Demetriou

Avantus

Avantus Federal, Interorbital Systems Partner to Grow Space Launch Footprints

Avantus Federal, formerly known as E3/Sentinel, and rocket developer Interorbital Systems have agreed to jointly offer space launch services to the federal sector under a strategic partnership agreement.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved