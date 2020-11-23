Vertosoft Partners with D3 Security to Deliver SOAR Technology; Jason Wiele, Chet Hayes Quoted

Vertosoft

Vertosoft, the company driving emerging technology growth in government, announced today a partnership with D3 Security, a leader in advanced Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) technology. Through the partnership with Vertosoft, D3 Security has been named an approved vendor under the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Being a GSA-approved vendor is a prestigious status that reflects D3 Security’s standing as a trusted vendor and will make it much easier to compete for government contracts in collaboration with Vertosoft. Through the partnership, Vertosoft will act as a public sector distributor for D3 Security in the U.S. and will promote D3 Security solutions through a network of reseller partners.

“Government agencies face off against some of the world’s most dangerous hacker groups, malicious actors, and adversarial state-sponsored groups every single day. As a result, they need the best possible cybersecurity technology that can scale with their needs to combat these persistent threats in a highly complex global technology ecosystem,” said Jason Wiele, Senior Director of Enterprise Cybersecurity Solutions at D3 Security. “Working alongside Vertosoft has given us an expert partner to support our Federal clients as we bring D3 SOAR to government agencies who are looking to bolster their cybersecurity posture.”

“D3 goes beyond SOAR to handle the entire incident response lifecycle, with cross-departmental incident response workflows, forensics case investigation, and reporting capabilities,” said Chet Hayes, Chief Technology Officer of Vertosoft. “D3 brings a fully implemented MITRE ATT&CK Matrix for automated detection and correlation of attacker tactics and techniques, which sets D3 Security apart from other SOAR technologies.”

This partnership comes at an ideal time, as the U.S. government recently authorized $50.72 billion in discretionary funds for the Department of Homeland Security, which is expected to result in billions of dollars of cybersecurity spending in 2021. D3 Security’s leading SOAR platform is perfectly suited to the needs of complex government agencies, with its abilities to orchestrate across large security stacks, codify complicated workflows, and leverage the MITRE ATT&CK framework to combat sophisticated threat actors.