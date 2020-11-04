Workforce Mgmt Vet Shannon Ripley Named Aptive’s Strategy, Growth Director

Shannon Ripley Strategy

Shannon Galey Ripley, who holds two decades of human capital management experience, has joined Aptive to serve as director of strategy and growth.

The former Hiring Our Heroes chief of staff will now help Aptive further develop its business model and human capital services through her expertise in accountability management, employee-focused strategy and complex workforce issues, Aptive said Monday.

Her career includes leadership over cross-cultural transformations and efforts to evaluate organizations with cabinet-level government officials.

She also formerly served as senior director of strategy at HOH, an organization working to help veterans transition into civilian life and support military spouses who seek employment opportunities.

“She rapidly contributed to Hiring Our Heroes’ growth and presence with an incredible mission focus,” Eric Eversole, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and president of HOH, said about Ripley.