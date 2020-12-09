AAR Lands $148M Follow-On Award for Navy Transport Aircraft Logistics Support; Nick Gross Quoted

Nick Gross, SVP of Integrated Solutions for AAR

AAR has secured a $148 million follow-on indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Naval Air Systems Command to provide logistics support services necessary to maintain and operate the U.S. Navy’s C-40A transport planes, the company announced Wednesday.

“As we move forward, the government can rely on a trusted partner to provide uninterrupted performance and continue delivering commercial best practices for the expanded fleet. We will continue drawing from the breadth and depth of our services and facilities across the country to maintain the availability of the airframes,” said Nick Gross, AAR SVP, Integrated Solutions .

Under the follow-on contract, AAR will deliver on additional requirements, such as new operating sites, commercial line maintenance and scheduled engine overhauls. AAR will conduct heavy maintenance work on the C-40A aircraft at the company’s MRO facility at the Oklahoma City airport.

AAR will perform line maintenance support at two Naval Air Stations within the nation and logistics support at six Naval Air Stations. The company will work at its landing gear repair facility in Miami and component repair shop in New York to support the Navy fleet.