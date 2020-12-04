Accenture Nominates Beth Mooney to Join Board of Directors; Julie Sweet Quoted

Julie Sweet CEO Accenture

Accenture has nominated Beth Mooney, former KeyCorp CEO, for election to the board of directors at the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders on Feb. 3, 2021.

“Beth brings exceptionally deep knowledge of the financial services industry from her 40-year career in banking, as well as a valuable perspective from her service on the boards of other large, global public companies,” said Julie Sweet, Accenture’s CEO .

If elected, Mooney will join Accenture’s Board of Directors immediately and will serve on the Finance Committee.

Mooney also previously served as chairman of KeyCorp for nearly a decade prior to her retirement in May 2020. Before serving as KeyCorp CEO, Mooney was the president and chief operating officer. She began her career at KeyCorp in 2006 as vice chair of Key Community Bank.

“She also brings a track record of fostering a culture of inclusion and diversity and delivering shareholder value. Beth will make a significant contribution as we continue executing our strategy and delivering shared success for all our stakeholders,” Sweet added.

Sweet and David Rowland, Accenture’s executive chairman , are the board’s only internal directors. Mooney will be listed as a director nominee in Accenture’s 2020 proxy statement.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries.