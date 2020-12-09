Accenture Subsidiary, Appian Partner to Streamline Gov’t Acquisition Process; Aaron Jackson Quoted

Aaron Jackson Digital Platforms Lead AFS

An Accenture subsidiary and Appian have teamed up to help defense and civilian agencies simplify the acquisition process with the use of low-code automation.

Accenture Federal Services is working on delivery accelerators to update Appian’s suite of Acquisition Solutions designed to simplify the procurement process in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations, Appian said Tuesday.

"Federal procurement teams are often bogged down by systems and manual tasks that complicate the acquisition process, increase risk, lower efficiency and add unnecessary costs," said Aaron Jackson, digital platforms lead at AFS.

Jackson said Appian’s low-code automation platform could help simplify the acquisition process, enabling organizations to ensure timely product and service delivery and address process bottlenecks.