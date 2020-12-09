AECOM Adds New Leadership to Board of Directors; Troy Rudd Quoted

Troy Rudd CEO AECOM

AECOM had added new leadership to its Board of Directors to strengthen the company’s strategy and drive value, AECOM announced Tuesday. AECOM has nominated Diane Creel and Sander van’t Noordende as new independent directors for election to its Board of Directors at the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is expected to take place on Feb. 24, 2021.

AECOM has also announced that Lydia Kennard , will join the Board on Dec. 14, 2020. Creel and van’t Noordende will begin onboarding immediately and will formally join the Board of Directors at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

“AECOM has transformed itself into a premier Professional Services business, and the additions of Diane, Sander and Lydia will further strengthen our Board as we execute our strategy focused on generating value for all of our stakeholders,” said Douglas Stotlar , chairman of AECOM’s Board of Directors.

Creel will bring deep experience across the engineering and construction industry. She previously served as chairman and CEO of Ecovation . Additionally, Creel helped develop Earth Tech, a consulting and engineering firm that was subsequently acquired by AECOM in 2008.

“As demonstrated by the strong performance reflected in our recently reported fiscal year end results, AECOM’s strategic transition to a premier Professional Services firm is creating value for our shareholders, delivering positive results and positioning the business for success in 2021 and beyond,” said Troy Rudd , AECOM’s chief executive officer.

van’t Noordende previously served as the global chief executive of the Products Operating Group at Accenture . He currently serves on the board of several organizations, and has a degree in Industrial Engineering, specializing in Finance and Marketing, from the Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands.

In addition, AECOM has announced the retirement of Robert Routs from the Board, and he will not stand for re-election at the 2021 Annual Meeting. Steven Kandarian will not stand for re-election at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

“On behalf of our Board, I thank both Rob and Steve for their significant contributions to our company over the years and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” Stotlar added.