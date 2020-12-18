Unanet

AECOM JV Wins $800M in UK Built Environment and Infrastructure Consultancy Lots; Lara Poloni Quoted

Sarah Sybert December 18, 2020 Contract Awards, News

AECOM JV Wins $800M in UK Built Environment and Infrastructure Consultancy Lots; Lara Poloni Quoted
Lara Poloni President AECOM

AECOM, Pick Everard and Gleeds joint venture Perfect Circle has been awarded two lots under the four-year, approximate $800 million SCAPE Consultancy framework from U.K, AECOM reported on Friday. The joint venture will deliver the Built Environment and Infrastructure Consultancy lots for England, Wales and Northern Ireland. 

“AECOM brings its full breadth of diverse services and track record of technical excellence to the framework, which has helped better communities around the UK and deliver real value to its taxpayers across a full range of public sector projects over the previous four years,” said Lara Poloni, president of AECOM. 

The framework covers property and infrastructure consultancy services. It has replaced the previous SCAPE Built Environment Consultancy Services (BECS) framework that has been delivered by the same joint venture since 2016 and that will end in January 2021. 

Under the BECS framework, AECOM has secured fee values totaling $350 million for delivering 300 of Perfect Circle's more than 1,450 commissioned projects. Under the new SCAPE framework, Perfect Circle will continue to deliver social, economic and environmental benefits.

The Perfect Circle organizations will continue to collaborate to deliver the National Consultancy framework over the next four years, leveraging its supply chain of more than 680 organizations, including many micro-businesses and SMEs.

The services available under the Built Environment and Infrastructure Lots of SCAPE Consultancy include strategic consultancy services; project management; quantity surveying; building surveying; commercial surveying; architecture and design services; civil and structural engineering; electrical and mechanical engineering; environmental and sustainability consultancy; transport consultancy and asset management.

“Building on the success of the BECS framework, AECOM, with Pick Everard and Gleeds, will continue to work collaboratively to deliver social, economic and environmental value on every project,” said Colin Wood, AECOM’s chief executive for Europe.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Gal Borenstein founder and CEO of the Borenstein Group. 

Borenstein Group Recognized as a Top 2021 Brand Engagement Agency; Gal Borenstein Quoted

The Borenstein Group has been named a Top Marketing Agency in 2021 by Chief Marketer magazine, in its Top 2021 Chief Marketer 200 (CM200) Brand Engagement and Experience Agencies. “At Borenstein Group, we believe that the most important imperative to successful B2B and B2G branding is building digital trust," said Gal Borenstein founder and CEO of the Borenstein Group.

Amazon Web Services

AWS Offers File System Service to GovCloud (US) Regions

Amazon Web Services has made its FSx service available in GovCloud (US) regions to allow educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and government customers to use the offering to launch and run highly performant file systems for streamlined operations and cost savings.

satellite constellations

Raytheon Technologies Unveils Software-Based Satellite Constellation Mgmt Tech

Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business has started the development of a software-based system designed to manage multiple satellite constellations untethered to any asset.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved