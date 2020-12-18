AECOM JV Wins $800M in UK Built Environment and Infrastructure Consultancy Lots; Lara Poloni Quoted

Lara Poloni President AECOM

AECOM , Pick Everard and Gleeds joint venture Perfect Circle has been awarded two lots under the four-year, approximate $800 million SCAPE Consultancy framework from U.K, AECOM reported on Friday. The joint venture will deliver the Built Environment and Infrastructure Consultancy lots for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“AECOM brings its full breadth of diverse services and track record of technical excellence to the framework, which has helped better communities around the UK and deliver real value to its taxpayers across a full range of public sector projects over the previous four years,” said Lara Poloni , president of AECOM.

The framework covers property and infrastructure consultancy services. It has replaced the previous SCAPE Built Environment Consultancy Services (BECS) framework that has been delivered by the same joint venture since 2016 and that will end in January 2021.

Under the BECS framework, AECOM has secured fee values totaling $350 million for delivering 300 of Perfect Circle's more than 1,450 commissioned projects. Under the new SCAPE framework, Perfect Circle will continue to deliver social, economic and environmental benefits.

The Perfect Circle organizations will continue to collaborate to deliver the National Consultancy framework over the next four years, leveraging its supply chain of more than 680 organizations, including many micro-businesses and SMEs.

The services available under the Built Environment and Infrastructure Lots of SCAPE Consultancy include strategic consultancy services; project management; quantity surveying; building surveying; commercial surveying; architecture and design services; civil and structural engineering; electrical and mechanical engineering; environmental and sustainability consultancy; transport consultancy and asset management.