AeroVironment Offers New Antenna Kit to Expand C2 Range of UAS

ERA kit AeroVironment

AeroVironment has unveiled a new lightweight antenna add-on kit designed to expand the command-and-control range of unmanned aircraft systems to provide operators with increased operational capabilities.

The company said Thursday its new Extended Range Antenna comes in a small scale in terms of size, weight and power and produces a narrowed beam width that extends C2 coverage by a maximum of 24.9 miles.

ERA is compatible with the company's standard RF head antenna and can accommodate M1/2/5 and M3/4/6 digital data link bands.

Operators may also use the kit's radio frequency unit switch to shift between short-range and long-range modes for optimized stealth and safety.

Rick Pedigo, vice president of sales and business development at AeroVironment, said the company offers a range of antennas designed for portability, easy use and multi-mission performance.

“AeroVironment continues to incorporate direct customer and user feedback into our product development investments to address increasingly complex and dynamic mission requirements,” he stated.