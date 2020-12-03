Air Force Taps Akima Unit to Maintain Military Working Dog Mgmt System

Akima

An Akima subsidiary has landed a potential six-year, $9M contract under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services vehicle to help the U.S. Air Force maintain and sustain a platform used by the Department of Defense to manage the condition of military working dogs.

RiverTech will perform information technology support activities for the Working Dog Management System and its associated software sustainment laboratory as part of the contract, Akima said Wednesday.

WDMS stores over 20K records and oversees military working dogs' medical status, identities, certifications, disposition and operational assignments.

"We are proud to support the Military Working Dog Training Squadron with IT support that ensures proper maintenance of a complex and multi-faceted system," said Duncan Greene, president at Akima's mission systems, engineering and technology segment.

He commented that the award to RiverTech boosts Akima’s support of the IT systems used by defense customers in its missions.

USAF trains and deploys military working dogs to carry out patrol, explosives and drug detection operations.