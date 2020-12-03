Unanet

Air Force Taps Akima Unit to Maintain Military Working Dog Mgmt System

Matthew Nelson December 3, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Air Force Taps Akima Unit to Maintain Military Working Dog Mgmt System
Akima

An Akima subsidiary has landed a potential six-year, $9M contract under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services vehicle to help the U.S. Air Force maintain and sustain a platform used by the Department of Defense to manage the condition of military working dogs.

RiverTech will perform information technology support activities for the Working Dog Management System and its associated software sustainment laboratory as part of the contract, Akima said Wednesday.

WDMS stores over 20K records and oversees military working dogs' medical status, identities, certifications, disposition and operational assignments.

"We are proud to support the Military Working Dog Training Squadron with IT support that ensures proper maintenance of a complex and multi-faceted system," said Duncan Greene, president at Akima's mission systems, engineering and technology segment.

He commented that the award to RiverTech boosts Akima’s support of the IT systems used by defense customers in its missions.

USAF trains and deploys military working dogs to carry out patrol, explosives and drug detection operations.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

SBIRS GEO-5 Satellite Lockheed Martin

Lockheed-Made SBIRS GEO-5 Satellite Set for Launch Next Year

Lockheed Martin has announced the launch readiness of an upcoming military space satellite designed to provide missile warning via infrared technology. The company said Wednesday its fifth Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit satellite or SBIRS GEO-5 is set for flight in 2021, following the satellite's completion in October this year.

Parsons

Parsons Announces New Products for Cloud Native Streaming

Parsons has unveiled a new series of cloud products designed to help government and commercial customers process large amounts of data while ensuring lesser infrastructure costs. The company said Wednesday it will offer cloud native stream platforms to deliver the scalability needed to maximize cloud resources.

Bitglass

Bitglass Gets FedRAMP OK for Secure Cloud Access Offering

Bitglass has earned a certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a platform developed to protect any interaction between devices, applications, on-premises resources, infrastructure and web destinations.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved