Unanet

American Systems Wins Spot on $496M WHS Contract to Provide Engineering, Tech Support to OUSD (R&E)

Sarah Sybert December 14, 2020 Contract Awards, News

American Systems Wins Spot on $496M WHS Contract to Provide Engineering, Tech Support to OUSD (R&E)
Peter Smith, president and CEO of American Systems

American Systems has been awarded a seat on the potential $496 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by Washington Headquarters Services for a range of services, the company reported on Monday.

“This is one more example of our capabilities aligning with national priority programs and enabling the OUSD (R&E) to accelerate concept to capability—we know what’s at stake,” said Peter Smith, president and CEO of American Systems.

Under the contract, American Systems will provide research, development, test and evaluation technical and engineering services to support the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) for Research and Engineering (R&E).

The company’s efforts will help OUSD (R&E) create innovative warfighting technologies and advanced capabilities to maintain a competitive advantage across the global tech landscape. American Systems will support the mission of OUSD (R&E) to ensure technological dominance across the Department of Defense (DoD) and provide an advantage to the warfighter.

“We are proud to provide highly-technical subject matter expertise to our customers by delivering our Strategic Solutions to meet their mission requirements,” Smith added.

John Steckel, VP of Business Development with AMERICAN SYSTEMS
John Steckel, VP of Business Development with AMERICAN SYSTEMS

John Steckel, vice president of business development with American Systems recently spoke with ArchIntel regarding the structure of competitive intelligence within American Systems, how technology has evolved the standards of analysis, how to measure success within competitive intelligence (CI), as well as the ways to create and manage a CI effective team.

To read Steckel’s full Competitive Intelligence Spotlight, as well as read other executives’ perspectives on the competitive landscape, visit ArchIntel’s Competitive Spotlight Series.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

ERA kit AeroVironment

AeroVironment Offers New Antenna Kit to Expand C2 Range of UAS

AeroVironment has unveiled a new lightweight antenna add-on kit designed to expand the command-and-control range of unmanned aircraft systems to provide operators with increased operational capabilities. The company said Thursday its new Extended Range Antenna comes in a small scale in terms of size, weight and power and produces a narrowed beam width that extends C2 coverage by a maximum of 24.9 miles.

Bastille Networks

Bastille Networks Receives DHS OTA to Continue Wireless Security Tech Dev’t

Atlanta, Georgia-based internet of things company Bastille Networks has received an other transaction agreement from the Department of Homeland Security through Phase 5 of the Silicon Valley Innovation Program to continue the development of a technology designed to protect wireless devices from intruders.

Global Ordnance

Global Ordnance Receives Army TNT Supply Contract

The U.S. Army has selected Global Ordnance as one of the three awardees on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity TNT production contract vehicle worth potentially $188.2M over five years.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved