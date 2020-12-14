American Systems Wins Spot on $496M WHS Contract to Provide Engineering, Tech Support to OUSD (R&E)

Peter Smith, president and CEO of American Systems

American Systems has been awarded a seat on the potential $496 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by Washington Headquarters Services for a range of services, the company reported on Monday.

“This is one more example of our capabilities aligning with national priority programs and enabling the OUSD (R&E) to accelerate concept to capability—we know what’s at stake,” said Peter Smith , president and CEO of American Systems.

Under the contract, American Systems will provide research, development, test and evaluation technical and engineering services to support the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) for Research and Engineering (R&E).

The company’s efforts will help OUSD (R&E) create innovative warfighting technologies and advanced capabilities to maintain a competitive advantage across the global tech landscape. American Systems will support the mission of OUSD (R&E) to ensure technological dominance across the Department of Defense (DoD) and provide an advantage to the warfighter.

“We are proud to provide highly-technical subject matter expertise to our customers by delivering our Strategic Solutions to meet their mission requirements,” Smith added.

