Amyx Secures Five New DLA JETS Task Orders; William Schaefer Quoted

William Schaefer President

Amyx has been awarded five additional Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) J6 Enterprise Technology Services task orders to continue support for the agency, the company reported on Friday.

“These contract wins are a testament to the critical role they serve in protecting DLA’s infrastructure and in supporting DLA’s logistics support mission. The DLA HMMS PMO contract also marks Amyx’s 30th task order awarded under the DLA J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) IDIQ,” said William Schaefer , president and CEO of Amyx.

The new awards are DLA Cybersecurity Operational Technology & Information Systems Support, DLA Enterprise Vulnerability Management Program Support Services, Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support (DMLSS) – Wholesale DoD/VA Data Synchronization Program, DMLSS Application Development and Sustainment contracts, and the Hazardous Materials Management System (HMMS) Program Management Office contracts.

Under the first task order, Amyx will expand its support for DLA Operational Technology (OT). The company will provide full lifecycle, engineering and cybersecurity support for DLA’s OT and Facility Related Control System environments.

Under the second award, Amyx’s Enterprise Vulnerability Management team will deliver software assurance services, such as web application scanning, testing, vulnerability reporting and continuous monitoring.

The company will also provide DLA enterprise program support for the implementation of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software to meet the Department of Defense’s (DoD) security requirements.

The third and fourth contracts expand Amyx’s support for DoD’s medical logistics supply chain. Amyx will also develop software applications to enhance material visibility. The company’s work will support the Product Data Bank (PDB) and Medical Master Catalog (MMC) data feeds for medical and surgical items.

Under the fifth contract, Amyx will provide cybersecurity, training, and technical assistance for the management of the HMMS program for all DoD and federal government using facilities.

“We consider it an honor to support DLA in areas that are more important today than ever; ensuring the medical supply chain is enabled through enhanced IT capabilities and using the latest cybersecurity tools and practices to safeguard DLA’s infrastructure,” Schaefer added.