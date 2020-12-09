Appian Gets FedRAMP OK for Robotic Process Automation Tech

Unanet

Nichols Martin December 9, 2020

Appian's cloud-based robotic process automation technology has been certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for government use.

The RPA offering functions as a component of a low-code automation platform and features an architecture designed to comply with federal information security standards, Appian said Tuesday.

The company offers cloud infrastructure options to federal customers, including Amazon Web Services' GovCloud and Microsoft's Azure.

Kirke Everson, a principal at KPMG's government unit, said Appian's FedRAMP certification signifies that agencies can adopt an automation technology and RPA bots under a single authority to operate accreditation.

The two companies work together to develop platforms designed to automate tasks and support digital transformation projects.

