Applied Technology Associates Bags Air Force Contract for Tactical, Strategic Mission Capabilities

Matthew Nelson December 4, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Applied Technology Associates has landed a $29.1M contract from the U.S. Air Force to deliver onboard spacecraft self-sensing, attribution and autonomous capabilities in support of tactical and strategic missions.

Services under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract are intended to support USAF's Survivability, Attribution and Self-Sensing Integrated Experiment program, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The service branch obligated $699.2K from fiscal year 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds to ATA, which was the sole offeror when Air Force Research Laboratory launched a competitive procurement process for the contract.

DoD expects ATA to wrap up work by March 11, 2026.

Albuquerque, New Mexico-based technology and engineering company ATA offers services and products for space situational awareness, radio frequency systems, laser communications, acquisition, tracking and pointing activities.

