Army Taps Alion to Analyze Aerial Delivery Tech Development

Alion

Alion Science and Technology has secured a 5-year, $41M task order to help the U.S. Army study and develop new technologies that would facilitate airdropped deliveries for soldiers.

The company said Thursday it will assist the Army in researching, evaluating, creating, transitioning and integrating new airdrop technologies for the service's Combat Capabilities Development Command.

The effort will aim to produce an airdrop system that can perform aerial deliveries with precision regardless of the payload's weight and delivery distances. The contractor will apply sensor, navigation, computing, communications and avionics technologies to the effort.

Alion will also design these technologies to integrate with airdrop systems already being used in the U.S. military.

The Army awarded the order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple award contract.