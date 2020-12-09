Assured Consulting Awarded NGA GEOINT Mission Support Order

Assured Consulting

Assured Consulting Solutions has received a task order to help the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency engineer and integrate systems that support projects under the NGA's Foundation GEOINT mission.

ACS said Tuesday it will work with five other companies to provide systems engineering and integration, program management and acquisition services in areas such as aeronautical navigation, geomatics and maritime safety.

Parsons' subsidiary OGSystems, FTS International, IT Veterans and TriSept are ACS' team members on the effort.

The task order has a six-month base period, plus four option years, and was awarded under the NGA Segment Engineering contract vehicle.