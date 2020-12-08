AT&T Secures $92M FBI FirstNet Usage Expansion Contract; Ed Parkinson, Stacy Schwartz Quoted

Ed Parkinson CEO FirstNet Authority

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has awarded AT&T a $92 million mobility contract to provide additional FirstNet capabilities that support the agency’s operations, the company announced Tuesday.

AT&T said Tuesday the agency will access the nationwide broadband network using FirstNet Ready devices such as smartphones, air cards and modems and several other Department of Justice components will also be able to expand usage of FirstNet while others can choose to begin benefitting from it.

“We are pleased to see the DOJ expand its use of the network platform to connect more agencies within the law enforcement community. The FirstNet Authority looks forward to continuing to work with the Department to advance and enhance FirstNet for federal law enforcement,” said Ed Parkinson, CEO of the FirstNet Authority .

FirstNet has provided first responders with priority and preemption across voice and data. The company’s capabilities will automatically transfer non-emergency users to other bands of spectrum to allow critical law enforcement resources to maintain access to their voice and data.

The FBI’s adoption adds to FirstNet’s history of supporting law enforcement agencies. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was the first federal agency to fully adopt FirstNet in 2018.