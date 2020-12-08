Unanet

AT&T Secures $92M FBI FirstNet Usage Expansion Contract; Ed Parkinson, Stacy Schwartz Quoted

Sarah Sybert December 8, 2020 Contract Awards, News

AT&T Secures $92M FBI FirstNet Usage Expansion Contract; Ed Parkinson, Stacy Schwartz Quoted
Ed Parkinson CEO FirstNet Authority

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has awarded AT&T a $92 million mobility contract to provide additional FirstNet capabilities that support the agency’s operations, the company announced Tuesday.

AT&T said Tuesday the agency will access the nationwide broadband network using FirstNet Ready devices such as smartphones, air cards and modems and several other Department of Justice components will also be able to expand usage of FirstNet while others can choose to begin benefitting from it.

“We are pleased to see the DOJ expand its use of the network platform to connect more agencies within the law enforcement community. The FirstNet Authority looks forward to continuing to work with the Department to advance and enhance FirstNet for federal law enforcement,” said Ed Parkinson, CEO of the FirstNet Authority.

FirstNet has provided first responders with priority and preemption across voice and data. The company’s capabilities will automatically transfer non-emergency users to other bands of spectrum to allow critical law enforcement resources to maintain access to their voice and data.

The FBI’s adoption adds to FirstNet’s history of supporting law enforcement agencies. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was the first federal agency to fully adopt FirstNet in 2018.

“The FBI’s award to AT&T is testament to FirstNet’s law enforcement-specific attributes. We’re enormously proud to help the FBI and other DOJ agencies expand their FirstNet usage in support of their critical work to keep us safe and protect our democracy,” said Stacy Schwartz, vice president of the FirstNet program at AT&T.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jim Simpson Chief Strategy Officer Virgin Orbit

Space Industry Vet Jim Simpson Named Virgin Orbit Chief Strategy Officer

Jim Simpson, a board member at Virgin Orbit since May 2019, has been named chief strategy officer of the small satellite launch services provider. Virgin Orbit said Monday Simpson's space industry career will help the company stay focused on addressing customer requirements in the government and commercial launch sectors.

Solid Fuel Ramjet engine ground test

Navy Taps SPARC for Propulsion Tech Devt Project

SPARC Research has received a 12-month initial contract from the U.S. Navy to support the development of a high-speed propulsion technology with the potential to power an operational weapon system.

Aptima

Aptima-Owned Small Business to Refine Air Force Crew Safety Monitoring Tech

An Ohio-based startup company of Aptima will further develop technology the Air Force Research Laboratory designed to monitor the safety of aircraft maintainers who work in tight spaces. AFRL said Friday its 711th Human Performance Wing transitioned the Confined Space Monitoring System prototype to Sentinel Operational Security for final development, demonstration and potential commercialization under the Small Business Innovation Research program.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved