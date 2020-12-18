Unanet

AWS Offers File System Service to GovCloud (US) Regions

Matthew Nelson December 18, 2020 News, Technology

AWS Offers File System Service to GovCloud (US) Regions
Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services has made its FSx service available in GovCloud (US) regions to allow educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and government customers to use the offering to launch and run highly performant file systems for streamlined operations and cost savings.

FSx is designed to help users scale sensitive file-based workloads and to provide clients with infrastructure modernization flexibility and enhanced security, AWS said Wednesday.

The tool's Windows File Server configuration works to deliver access to a fully managed file storage via an industry-standard server message block application.

Customers can access the Amazon FSx for Windows File Server through various platforms such as AppStream 2.0 and WorkSpaces.

In addition, users may use another offering, FSx for Lustre, to handle compute-intensive workloads such as high-performance computing and machine learning datasets. The configuration processes datasets via a POSIX-compliant file interface. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Alion

Army Taps Alion to Analyze Aerial Delivery Tech Development

Alion Science and Technology has secured a 5-year, $41M task order to help the U.S. Army study and develop new technologies that would facilitate airdropped deliveries for soldiers. The company said Thursday it will assist the Army in researching, evaluating, creating, transitioning and integrating new airdrop technologies for the service's Combat Capabilities Development Command.

Gal Borenstein founder and CEO of the Borenstein Group. 

Borenstein Group Recognized as a Top 2021 Brand Engagement Agency; Gal Borenstein Quoted

The Borenstein Group has been named a Top Marketing Agency in 2021 by Chief Marketer magazine, in its Top 2021 Chief Marketer 200 (CM200) Brand Engagement and Experience Agencies. “At Borenstein Group, we believe that the most important imperative to successful B2B and B2G branding is building digital trust," said Gal Borenstein founder and CEO of the Borenstein Group.

satellite constellations

Raytheon Technologies Unveils Software-Based Satellite Constellation Mgmt Tech

Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business has started the development of a software-based system designed to manage multiple satellite constellations untethered to any asset.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved