AWS Offers File System Service to GovCloud (US) Regions

Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services has made its FSx service available in GovCloud (US) regions to allow educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and government customers to use the offering to launch and run highly performant file systems for streamlined operations and cost savings.

FSx is designed to help users scale sensitive file-based workloads and to provide clients with infrastructure modernization flexibility and enhanced security, AWS said Wednesday.

The tool's Windows File Server configuration works to deliver access to a fully managed file storage via an industry-standard server message block application.

Customers can access the Amazon FSx for Windows File Server through various platforms such as AppStream 2.0 and WorkSpaces.

In addition, users may use another offering, FSx for Lustre, to handle compute-intensive workloads such as high-performance computing and machine learning datasets. The configuration processes datasets via a POSIX-compliant file interface.