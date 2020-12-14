Bastille Networks Receives DHS OTA to Continue Wireless Security Tech Dev’t

Bastille Networks

Atlanta, Georgia-based internet of things company Bastille Networks has received an other transaction agreement from the Department of Homeland Security to continue the development of a technology designed to protect wireless devices from intruders.

The company will assess the usability, cost benefits and requirements of the Flyaway Kit under the OTA awarded through Phase 5 of the Silicon Valley Innovation Program, DHS said Friday.

Flyaway is a self-contained mobile tool built to track and locate Wi-Fi, cellular and Bluetooth devices within a 3K-square-foot range. The device can work with various protective cases to support mobile deployments.

The company tested Flyaway's capacity to observe the electromagnetic spectrum for wireless device emissions via the use of machine learning technology and software-defined radios.

"Bastille has developed a technology that fills high priority capability gaps as identified by DHS operational users," said Ron McNeal, SVIP transition director.

DHS is currently performing independent tests for the tool.