Unanet

Bastille Networks Receives DHS OTA to Continue Wireless Security Tech Dev’t

Matthew Nelson December 14, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Bastille Networks Receives DHS OTA to Continue Wireless Security Tech Dev’t
Bastille Networks

Atlanta, Georgia-based internet of things company Bastille Networks has received an other transaction agreement from the Department of Homeland Security to continue the development of a technology designed to protect wireless devices from intruders.

The company will assess the usability, cost benefits and requirements of the Flyaway Kit under the OTA awarded through Phase 5 of the Silicon Valley Innovation Program, DHS said Friday.

Flyaway is a self-contained mobile tool built to track and locate Wi-Fi, cellular and Bluetooth devices within a 3K-square-foot range. The device can work with various protective cases to support mobile deployments.

The company tested Flyaway's capacity to observe the electromagnetic spectrum for wireless device emissions via the use of machine learning technology and software-defined radios.

"Bastille has developed a technology that fills high priority capability gaps as identified by DHS operational users," said Ron McNeal, SVIP transition director.

DHS is currently performing independent tests for the tool.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

IARPA

IARPA to Launch Virtual Industry Event for New Data Analytics Program

The Intelligence Advanced Research Project Activity plans to host an event to inform industry about a new program that seeks energy-efficient computer systems for large-scale data analytics. IARPA said it wants to provide interested parties with details about the Advanced Graphic Intelligence Logical Computing Environment or AGILE program through a virtual proposer's event on Dec. 22.

ERA kit AeroVironment

AeroVironment Offers New Antenna Kit to Expand C2 Range of UAS

AeroVironment has unveiled a new lightweight antenna add-on kit designed to expand the command-and-control range of unmanned aircraft systems to provide operators with increased operational capabilities. The company said Thursday its new Extended Range Antenna comes in a small scale in terms of size, weight and power and produces a narrowed beam width that extends C2 coverage by a maximum of 24.9 miles.

Global Ordnance

Global Ordnance Receives Army TNT Supply Contract

The U.S. Army has selected Global Ordnance as one of the three awardees on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity TNT production contract vehicle worth potentially $188.2M over five years.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved