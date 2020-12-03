Bitglass Gets FedRAMP OK for Secure Cloud Access Offering

Bitglass

Bitglass has earned a certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a platform developed to protect any interaction between devices, applications, on-premises resources, infrastructure and web destinations.

The company said Wednesday its Total Cloud Security Platform, which now has FedRAMP authorization, is being employed by the Department of Transportation to support remote work and provide security in support of DOT's migration to the cloud.

The department is the first authorizing agency of Bitglass. The company provides secure access service edge offering by combining on-device secure web gateway and zero trust network access.

"We are excited to work with the Department of Transportation and its CIO, Ryan Cote, on its forward-looking vision to modernize government IT operations," said Nat Kausik, CEO at Bitglass.

FedRAMP uses a standardized approach to assess, monitor and approve cloud computing services and products.