Unanet

Bob Kleinhample: SAIC, Air Force Partner to Deploy Next-Gen Pilot Training Tech

Brenda Marie Rivers December 1, 2020 News

Bob Kleinhample: SAIC, Air Force Partner to Deploy Next-Gen Pilot Training Tech
SAIC

Bob Kleinhample, vice president for training and mission solutions at Science Applications International Corp., has said the company is working to help the U.S. Air Force address immediate pilot training needs, Inside Defense reported Monday.

Kleinhample told the publication in a prior interview that SAIC partnered with the Air Force on a program to deploy next-generation training technologies for Airmen.

He noted that while agencies are looking into returning to face-to-face exercises, the physical aspect of training could soon be integrated with virtual reality elements moving forward.

The COVID-19 pandemic has renewed the focus on “training to the point of need”, he added.

Kleinhample's comments come after SAIC secured a  potential $950M award to help the Air Force construct and demonstrate systems supporting the Joint All Domain Command and Control battle management platform in mid-2020.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Tenzing

Orbit Fab, Spaceflight Team up for Space-Based Fuel Depot Launch Effort

Spaceflight has agreed to field an operational fuel depot aboard a Falcon 9 rocket to the Earth's orbit in 2021 as part of an agreement with Orbit Fab, C4ISRNET reported Monday.

Tommy Gardner GovCon Expert

HP Federal’s Tommy Gardner: Public-Private Sector Coordination Essential for Supply Chain Security

Tommy Gardner, chief technology officer at HP’s federal segment, has said the public and private sectors must work to establish trust between agencies and contractors to improve supply-chain and system security.

K2 Integrity

K2 Intelligence FIN Rebrands as K2 Integrity; Jeremy Kroll, Jules Kroll Quoted

K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network has changed its name to K2 Integrity to reinforce its efforts to assist customers in risk, compliance, investigations and monitoring. "The name K2 Integrity reinforces the principles the corporate investigations industry was founded on back in 1972: integrity and transparency," said K2 Integrity Chairman Jules Kroll.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved