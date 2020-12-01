Bob Kleinhample: SAIC, Air Force Partner to Deploy Next-Gen Pilot Training Tech

SAIC

Bob Kleinhample, vice president for training and mission solutions at Science Applications International Corp., has said the company is working to help the U.S. Air Force address immediate pilot training needs, Inside Defense reported Monday.

Kleinhample told the publication in a prior interview that SAIC partnered with the Air Force on a program to deploy next-generation training technologies for Airmen.

He noted that while agencies are looking into returning to face-to-face exercises, the physical aspect of training could soon be integrated with virtual reality elements moving forward.

The COVID-19 pandemic has renewed the focus on “training to the point of need”, he added.

Kleinhample's comments come after SAIC secured a potential $950M award to help the Air Force construct and demonstrate systems supporting the Joint All Domain Command and Control battle management platform in mid-2020.