Boeing Inks 25-Year Lease Deal for Expanded MRO Ops in Jacksonville

Boeing

Boeing plans to expand the operations of its maintenance, repair and overhaul site near Cecil Airport in Florida through a 25-year lease agreement with the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

JAA will build and lease over 100,000 square feet of office and support shop space and an approximately 270,000-square foot hangar located closely to Boeing's Cecil Field facility under the agreement, the company said Thursday.

"This investment in facility improvements supports our ability to deliver on current and future defense services work at the Cecil Field site and aligns with Boeing’s infrastructure optimization efforts," said Warren Helm, Boeing Cecil Field site leader.

JAA will start building the facilities by 2021, while operations are expected to begin in January 2024.

Boeing Cecil Field has maintained and modernized around 1K aircraft units operated by the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy since 1999. The site houses a facility that carries out structural repairs for EA-18G and F/A-18 flight control surfaces.

The facility also converts retired F-16 aircraft into QF-16 full-scale aerial targets.