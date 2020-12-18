Unanet

Boeing Inks 25-Year Lease Deal for Expanded MRO Ops in Jacksonville

Matthew Nelson December 18, 2020 News

Boeing Inks 25-Year Lease Deal for Expanded MRO Ops in Jacksonville
Boeing

Boeing plans to expand the operations of its maintenance, repair and overhaul site near Cecil Airport in Florida through a 25-year lease agreement with the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

JAA will build and lease over 100,000 square feet of office and support shop space and an approximately 270,000-square foot hangar located closely to Boeing's Cecil Field facility under the agreement, the company said Thursday.

"This investment in facility improvements supports our ability to deliver on current and future defense services work at the Cecil Field site and aligns with Boeing’s infrastructure optimization efforts," said Warren Helm, Boeing Cecil Field site leader.

JAA will start building the facilities by 2021, while operations are expected to begin in January 2024.

Boeing Cecil Field has maintained and modernized around 1K aircraft units operated by the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy since 1999. The site houses a facility that carries out structural repairs for EA-18G and F/A-18 flight control surfaces.

The facility also converts retired F-16 aircraft into QF-16 full-scale aerial targets.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Alion

Army Taps Alion to Analyze Aerial Delivery Tech Development

Alion Science and Technology has secured a 5-year, $41M task order to help the U.S. Army study and develop new technologies that would facilitate airdropped deliveries for soldiers. The company said Thursday it will assist the Army in researching, evaluating, creating, transitioning and integrating new airdrop technologies for the service's Combat Capabilities Development Command.

Gal Borenstein founder and CEO of the Borenstein Group. 

Borenstein Group Recognized as a Top 2021 Brand Engagement Agency; Gal Borenstein Quoted

The Borenstein Group has been named a Top Marketing Agency in 2021 by Chief Marketer magazine, in its Top 2021 Chief Marketer 200 (CM200) Brand Engagement and Experience Agencies. “At Borenstein Group, we believe that the most important imperative to successful B2B and B2G branding is building digital trust," said Gal Borenstein founder and CEO of the Borenstein Group.

Amazon Web Services

AWS Offers File System Service to GovCloud (US) Regions

Amazon Web Services has made its FSx service available in GovCloud (US) regions to allow educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and government customers to use the offering to launch and run highly performant file systems for streamlined operations and cost savings.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved