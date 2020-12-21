Unanet

Booz Allen CFO Lloyd Howell to Join Moody’s Board in March 2021

Brenda Marie Rivers December 21, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Booz Allen CFO Lloyd Howell to Join Moody’s Board in March 2021
Lloyd Howell CFO

Lloyd Howell, chief financial officer and treasurer of Booz Allen Hamilton, has been appointed to serve on the board of Moody’s, beginning March 15, 2021.

Howell will join 10 other board members and serve as part of the board’s Audit, Governance and Nominating and Compensation and Human Resources committees, Moody’s said Friday.

In his current role, Howell manages Booz Allen’s capital structure, financial statements and overall financial operations. 

He led operations at Booz Allen’s civil and commercial business from 2013 to 2016 and previously held vice president roles at the company with responsibility over client and corporate management.

In 1988, Howell began his career at Booz Allen as a consultant for systems engineering operations with a focus on the Department of Defense's satellite programs.

He also serves on the boards of Integra LifeSciences as well as pubic-sector entities like the Partnership for Public Service, Capital Partners for Education, Executive Leadership Council, Management Leadership for Tomorrow,  the University of Pennsylvania’s Engineering School and the Washington Economics Club.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Falcon 9

SpaceX Sends Classified NRO Satellite Into Orbit

SpaceX has brought a classified satellite from the National Reconnaissance Office into orbit via the company's Falcon 9 rocket, CBS News reported Saturday.

Textron

Textron’s Bell Unit Marks V-280 Maiden Flight Anniversary

Textron's Bell subsidiary has marked the third anniversary of the V-280 Valor's initial flight and touted that the tiltrotor aircraft recorded 200 mission hours.

Capella Space

Capella Space’s Payam Banazadeh on Addressing Next-Gen Space Needs in Commercial, Gov’t Markets

Payam Banazadeh, founder and CEO of Capella Space, has said the U.S. government needs to strike a balance between addressing national security concerns and ensuring private sector competitiveness in the global market, TechCrunch reported Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved