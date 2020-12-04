Unanet

Booz Allen Receives $50M Army Contract for ISR R&D Modernization

Nichols Martin December 4, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Booz Allen Hamilton has received a $49.9M contract to help the U.S. Army modernize research and development of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technologies.

The Army held an online solicitation for the contract and received one proposal, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The service branch will assign performance locations and funds per order as the contractor works to complete duties by Dec. 2, 2023.

The Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland awarded the contract.

