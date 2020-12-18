Unanet

Borenstein Group Recognized as a Top 2021 Brand Engagement Agency; Gal Borenstein Quoted

Sarah Sybert December 18, 2020 News, Press Releases

Gal Borenstein founder and CEO of the Borenstein Group. 

The Borenstein Group has been named a Top Marketing Agency in 2021 by Chief Marketer magazine, in its Top 2021 Chief Marketer 200 (CM200) Brand Engagement and Experience Agencies, the organization reported on Thursday.

“At Borenstein Group, we believe that the most important imperative to successful B2B and B2G branding is building digital trust. For example, in B2B or B2G, when you’re trying to win a three to a five-year contract for services or products you’re selling,” said Gal Borenstein founder and CEO of the Borenstein Group.

Chief Marketer’s editorial profiles have included details on core capabilities and specializations, insights on culture and people, client examples and RFP contact information. The organization’s editors accepted applications from across the country for the CM200 earlier this fall.

Recipients of the CM200 recognition were selected based on several criteria, including client testimonials; case study submissions; programs and client support; mission executions; and concepts and ideas that have positively impacted the industry. The agencies selected for the program are thought leaders and representative of the marketing industry.

“We found that at the end of the day, the most critical word that defines your digital brand is trust. If you can’t build trust, you can be the best and wisest and most innovative company, but you will lose the battle if you don’t create the right quotient of trust in that theater of being evaluated,” Borenstein added.

