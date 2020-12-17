Box to Deliver Cloud Content Mgmt Tech to DCMA

Box

Box secured a five-year, $6.2M contract to provide a cloud content management platform to the Defense Contract Management Agency in support of its modernization efforts.

Sonny Hashmi, managing director for global public sector at Box, said in a statement published Wednesday DCMA will employ the company's cloud offerings to augment the flexibility and resiliency of its workforce, as well as to cut cost of agency operations.

"Through this innovative approach, DCMA will ensure that its technology architecture is able to scale and meet future mission needs in support of the Department of Defense stakeholders," added Hashmi.

DCMA oversees 300K contracts worth over $7T at 15K contractor locations across the globe.

Aside from DCMA, government agencies such as the Department of Justice and the U.S. Air Force utilize Box's cloud-based offerings.

The Defense Information Security Agency granted Box an authorization at Impact Level 4 under the DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide.