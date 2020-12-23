Unanet

BWXT to Help DOE Build Microreactor Tech Under Potential $107M Contract

Mary-Louise Hoffman December 23, 2020 Contract Awards, News

BWXT Technologies

BWX Technologies plans to collaborate with two Department of Energy-funded national laboratories to design and develop a small nuclear reactor through a potential seven-year, $106.6M partnership agreement.

DOE will contribute $85.3M to the microreactor development project and BWXT will provide $21.3M to the cost-shared effort, the company said Wednesday.

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based nuclear technology supplier aims to build a transportable system that will use tristructural isotropic fuel to support uranium loading as part of the BWXT Advanced Nuclear Reactor Program.

Ken Camplin, president of BWXT's nuclear services group, said that microreactor technology has the potential to help customers address energy and environmental challenges.

The company seeks to partner with Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee and Idaho National Laboratory through the BANR initiative.

BWXT is among the five companies selected by the department earlier this month to receive $30M in initial funds to conduct Risk Reduction for Future Demonstration projects.

