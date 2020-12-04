By Light Acquires Raydon to Expand Military Training Offerings; Bob Donahue Quoted

Bob Donahue Founder

By Light Professional IT Services has acquired Raydon Corporation , a supplier of virtual, adaptable integrated military training technology, the company reported on Friday.

" Raydon will enable By Light to provide end-to-end solutions in support of the Army's virtual training, ultimately advancing warfighter proficiency with an extremely high transfer of skills from simulation to live engagement," said Bob Donahue, founder and CEO of By Light .

Raydon provides full lifecycle solutions, including engineering, custom manufacturing and supply chain management solutions. The company has delivered solutions to support the Department of Defense’s (DoD) virtual training and simulation programs.

"The acquisition of Raydon strategically expands By Light's existing capabilities within modeling and simulation, and virtual training," Donahue added.

Raydon’s training solutions have been designed to advance the warfighter’s expertise with high transfer of skills from simulation to live-engagement.

Terms of the transaction were not announced. Truist Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Raydon.

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in Mclean, VA is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 certified systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, cyber, and modeling & simulation capabilities to safeguard mission success.

Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in defense and government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate the best commercial practices to government, commercial, and international customers.