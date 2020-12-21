Unanet

Capella Space’s Payam Banazadeh on Addressing Next-Gen Space Needs in Commercial, Gov’t Markets

Brenda Marie Rivers December 21, 2020 News

Capella Space’s Payam Banazadeh on Addressing Next-Gen Space Needs in Commercial, Gov’t Markets
Capella Space

Payam Banazadeh, founder and CEO of Capella Space, has said the U.S. government needs to strike a balance between addressing national security concerns and ensuring private sector competitiveness in the global market, TechCrunch reported Monday.

Banazadeh told attendees at the TC Sessions: Space 2020 event that while the U.S. improved its regulation of the space sector over the past year, the nation still has to take the lead in encouraging companies to go beyond the commercial market and provide next-generation technologies to the government.

“When we started the company, we saw the immediate opportunity in commercial. And as we dug a little deeper and made some progress, we realized that the commercial market is still not as mature as we had hoped it to be,” he said.

Melanie Stricklan, founder and chief strategy officer of Slingshot Aerospace, said at the same event that the company is focused on situational awareness technologies considering that data is the government’s “most important asset”.

Peter Platzer, CEO of Spire Global, noted that the space sector is seeing a dynamic period with more benefits than challenges.

“I think the global space ecosystem is one that remains heavily siloed," he said. “It’s not like the digital transformations that have happened in Silicon Valley.”

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Falcon 9

SpaceX Sends Classified NRO Satellite Into Orbit

SpaceX has brought a classified satellite from the National Reconnaissance Office into orbit via the company's Falcon 9 rocket, CBS News reported Saturday.

Textron

Textron’s Bell Unit Marks V-280 Maiden Flight Anniversary

Textron's Bell subsidiary has marked the third anniversary of the V-280 Valor's initial flight and touted that the tiltrotor aircraft recorded 200 mission hours.

ISV

General Motors Unit Starts Renovation of ISV Production Facility

General Motors' defense arm has begun renovating one of its facilities to support manufacturing activities for a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier for the U.S. Army.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved