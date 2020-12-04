Unanet

Carahsoft Adds Boomi iPaaS Product to GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

Matthew Nelson December 4, 2020 News

Carahsoft Technology has made an integration platform-as-a-service offering developed by Dell‘s Boomi business available to federal, state and local agencies and its reseller network through the company’s  General Services Administration IT Schedule 70 contract vehicle.

Boomi’s iPaaS product is designed to speed up cloud migration process for agencies and help users link citizens with public sector organizations, Carahsoft said Thursday.

The platform processes data silos to simplify them for optimized information flow and operational efficiency.

Eric Goycochea, director of the Boomi team at Carahsoft, said customers and reseller partners can now use the Boomi platform to drive digital transformation and enhance connection within the organization.

Government customers may also access Boomi’s iPaas product via Carahsoft’s various contracts such as NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and the National Association of State Procurement Officials’ ValuePoint vehicles.

Carahsoft has been distributing Boomi’s products since 2019.

