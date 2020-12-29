Unanet

Carahsoft Gets Recognition as IoT Tech Provider to Public Sector Customers

Nichols Martin December 29, 2020 News, Technology

Carahsoft Technology has been selected as a recipient of CRN magazine's annual award program for the top technology providers and systems integrators in the North American internet of things marketplace.

The publication named Carahsoft among the 2020 IoT Innovators Award winners for offering applications designed to help government customers track, secure and maintain assets, the company said Thursday.

Such tools are intended to support connected devices, manage communications and process data.

Reston, Virginia-based Carahsoft works with Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, Forescout Technologies, Google, Software AG, C3 and MongoDB to sell IoT platforms to the public sector.

Carahsoft reported more than $6.5B in 2019 sales and employs more 1.7K professionals who perform contracting, sales, marketing and customer service functions.

