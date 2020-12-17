Unanet

Carahsoft, Microsoft Join Anchore DevSecOps Partner Program

Matthew Nelson December 17, 2020 News

Anchore has named Carahsoft, Red Hat, Microsoft and other companies to its new partner program that aims to mitigate cybersecurity risks and accelerate businesses' digital transformation efforts.

The Santa Barbara, California-based security company said Wednesday it aims to help industry and the public sector develop DevSecOps processes to achieve mission and business requirements through the partner program.

The initiative will cater to managed services providers, systems integrators, compliance firms, technology and channel partners

Said Ziouani, CEO and founder of Anchore, said the program will formalize strategic partnerships to roll out integrated and flexible DevSecOps offerings to support government agencies and companies.

“As software delivery increasingly moves to containers and cloud-native technologies, organizations must fundamentally change their approach to security and compliance,” said Ziouani.

Atlassian, CloudBees, GitLab and GitHub were also added to the partner program.

