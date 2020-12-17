CMMC Accreditation Body Teams With Scantron for Certification Process Support

Ben Tchoubineh CMMC-AB

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) has tapped Scantron to develop, deliver, score and complete psychometric analysis for CMMC-AB exams, Scantron reported on Wednesday.

"Our partnership with Scantron, a world-renowned assessment provider, is a critical component of the CMMC-AB Training and Certification Program and helps us make great strides towards achieving our major objectives of high quality, consistency, and trustworthiness," said Ben Tchoubineh , director of CMMC-AB board and chair of the Training Committee.

CMMC-AB will conduct certification assessments and training within the defense contracting community. The body will also direct all aspects of the CMMC Body of Knowledge (BOK).

Under the partnership, Scantron will support the launch of new examinations by the CMMC-AB by providing examination development and delivery services, as well as the assessment expertise, consulting experience and certification industry leadership.

"This has to be done right, and by working with Scantron, we believe that it will be. This program will enable the DoD supplier ecosystem to understand and practice the highest levels of cybersecurity and will contribute to increased national security in a dangerous cyber-world," Tchoubineh added.

CMMC has combined cybersecurity standards and best practices to map controls and processes across several maturity levels. The model will analyze defined processes and practices to assign a maturity level based on a combination of scores for those two areas.