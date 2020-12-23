Coast Guard’s Ninth Legend-Class Cutter Departs HII Shipbuilding Facility

USCGC Stone

The U.S. Coast Guard's ninth Legend-class national security cutter has sailed to its South Carolina homeport from Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding facility in Mississippi.

Designated WMSL 758, USCGC Stone is slated for commissioning in 2021 in support of U.S. maritime safety and security and is the first vessel to honor late Coast Guard Commander Elmer Fowler Stone, HII said Tuesday.

Stone can operate for 60 days and reach a distance of 12,000 miles with a speed of 28 knots. The 418-feet long vessel can also carry 120 people.

"I cannot think of a better ending to 2020 than seeing the look of pride on the faces of our shipbuilders as Stone sails away from our shipyard to join the Coast Guard’s cutter fleet," said Brian Cuccias, president of HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding business.

Construction of one more cutter for the Coast Guard is currently underway at the Ingalls Shipbuilding facility and one additional Legend-class NSC is under contract as part of the program.

The fleet is also employed by the Coast Guard to conduct national defense missions, ensure environmental protection and launch law enforcement operations.