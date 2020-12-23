Unanet

Coast Guard’s Ninth Legend-Class Cutter Departs HII Shipbuilding Facility

Matthew Nelson December 23, 2020 News

Coast Guard’s Ninth Legend-Class Cutter Departs HII Shipbuilding Facility
USCGC Stone

The U.S. Coast Guard's ninth Legend-class national security cutter has sailed to its South Carolina homeport from Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding facility in Mississippi.

Designated WMSL 758, USCGC Stone is slated for commissioning in 2021 in support of U.S. maritime safety and security and is the first vessel to honor late Coast Guard Commander Elmer Fowler Stone, HII said Tuesday.

Stone can operate for 60 days and reach a distance of 12,000 miles with a speed of 28 knots. The 418-feet long vessel can also carry 120 people.

"I cannot think of a better ending to 2020 than seeing the look of pride on the faces of our shipbuilders as Stone sails away from our shipyard to join the Coast Guard’s cutter fleet," said Brian Cuccias, president of HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding business.

Construction of one more cutter for the Coast Guard is currently underway at the Ingalls Shipbuilding facility and one additional Legend-class NSC is under contract as part of the program.

The fleet is also employed by the Coast Guard to conduct national defense missions, ensure environmental protection and launch law enforcement operations.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Textron

NOAA Receives Beechcraft King Air Aircraft From Textron

Textron's aviation arm has handed over to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration a mission-oriented variant of the Beechcraft King Air 350CER turboprop aircraft in support of the agency's emergency response missions and aerial survey efforts.

Ultra Electronics

Navy to Award Processor Software, Systems Engineering Contract to Ultra Electronics

The Department of the Navy intends to offer and award a potential five-year, $16.5M contract to Ultra Electronics' advanced tactical systems business for software and system engineering services in support of the Command and Control Processor System's adjunct processor multi-link interface unit.

DOE

DOE Awards $70M to Reactor Design Concepts

Advanced Reactor Concepts, General Atomics and Massachusetts Institute of Technology will collectively receive a total of $70.4M in funds from the Department of Energy to mature their nuclear reactor concepts as part of the fiscal year 2020 iteration of a technology demonstration program.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved