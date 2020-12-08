Unanet

Collins Aerospace Wraps Up E-6B Block I Aircraft Modernization Work

Nichols Martin December 8, 2020 News, Technology

E-6B Block I aircraft

Raytheon TechnologiesCollins Aerospace business has concluded an effort to modernize a fleet of E-6B Block I aircraft for the U.S. Navy.

Collins Aerospace said Monday the upgraded aircraft is equipped with a communications central control, internet protocol bandwidth expansion digital backbone, command and control battlestaff and a multienclave distribution system for voice, data and video.

The Navy uses E-6B for airborne command post missions and communications relay in support of U.S. nuclear forces. The aircraft also offers communications to submarine crews in take charge and move out missions.

Heather Robertson, vice president and general manager for integrated solutions and mission systems at Collins Aerospace, said the Block I update provides crews a multienclave mission platform that can produce the full operational picture of a warfighting environment.

Collins Aerospace served as the mission systems integrator for the Block I contract and completed the updates at Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City.

