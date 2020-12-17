Unanet

Coursera, immixGroup Partner to Bring Online Learning Services to Public Sector

Matthew Nelson December 17, 2020 News

immixGroup has agreed to market Coursera's online learning services through the former's Multiple Award Schedule contract with the General Services Administration.

Coursera said Tuesday the partnership will allow qualified government customers to access its offerings via immixGroup's MAS Information Technology contract.

Coursera offers access to over 4.2K courses in the areas of cloud computing, cybersecurity, big data and artificial intelligence from more than 200 companies and institutions such as Yale University and Google.

The company has introduced job-based learning programs customized to customers' mission requirements in an effort to help government clients upskill and build digital capabilities.

More than 380 government customers and 2.4K companies access its services to reskill their employees, according to the online course provider.

The Office of Management and Budget estimated that around 400K federal government personnel will need to undergo reskilling in fiscal year 2021.

