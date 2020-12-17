Unanet

David Limp: Amazon Eyes ‘Launch Agnostic’ Approach for Broadband Satellite Constellation Project

Mary-Louise Hoffman December 17, 2020 News, Technology

David Limp: Amazon Eyes ‘Launch Agnostic’ Approach for Broadband Satellite Constellation Project
Amazon

David Limp, senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon, has told TechCrunch in an interview the company will be "launch agnostic" in efforts to deploy a planned constellation of 3,236 broadband satellites to space.

"Our hope is that it’s not just one provider, that there will be multiple providers," he said during the video interview posted Thursday.

Amazon received Federal Communications Commission authorization in July to offer satellite-based broadband services in the U.S. as part of the Seattle-based technology firm's Project Kuiper initiative to help more communities and households get connected.

Limp noted that launch market dynamics, system reusability and technological breakthroughs were among the forces that drove the company to pursue the $10B satellite constellation project.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Innovative Hydraulics

Innovative Hydraulics to Manufacture Fluid Power Products for NASA Artemis Mission

Innovative Hydraulics has received a contract of an undisclosed sum from NASA to design and build fluid power products for the agency's exploration ground systems.

Coursera

Coursera, immixGroup Partner to Bring Online Learning Services to Public Sector

immixGroup has agreed to market Coursera's online learning services through the former's Multiple Award Schedule contract with the General Services Administration.

Anchore

Carahsoft, Microsoft Join Anchore DevSecOps Partner Program

Anchore has named Carahsoft, Red Hat, Microsoft and other companies to its new partner program that aims to mitigate cybersecurity risks and accelerate businesses' digital transformation efforts.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved