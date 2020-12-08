Unanet

Deloitte, Google Cloud Expand Collaboration to Support Gov’t Clients in Digital Transformation

Sarah Sybert December 8, 2020 News, Technology

Deloitte and Google Cloud have expanded the companies' partnership to introduce additional products and services intended to help government customers address digital transformation goals, Deloitte announced Monday.

“This collaboration offers that mix to agency leaders across the country and can help build a more resilient public sector digital infrastructure," said Mike Canning, principal and Government & Public Services Leader, Deloitte Consulting. 

Under the alliance, Deloitte will develop a new AI environment that will enable public sector organizations to leverage Google Cloud technologies and to ingest, process and analyze large datasets. Deloitte’s support will expand its relationship with Google Cloud to help public sector customers drive digital transformation. 

"Deloitte brings experience and proven customer successes in the public sector. We're proud to expand our partnership to help these customers adopt Google Cloud capabilities at scale,” said Mike Daniels, VP Global Public Sector, Google Cloud.

Deloitte and Google Cloud will expand their support of public sector agencies with solutions that utilize data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities including Google Cloud's Contact Center AI and secure, reliable cloud infrastructure. 

“Public sector organizations – from universities to local and state governments to federal agencies – have an opportunity to leverage cloud infrastructure and capabilities in artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the way they create business continuity to keep their own doors open, and ultimately how they deliver critical services to citizens, building a foundation for the future,” Daniels added. 

