DFAS Issues Pay System Technical Support RFI

software development

The Defense Finance and Accounting Service is seeking information on potential sources of technical support services for a civilian pay processing system used by the Department of Defense.

A beta SAM notice posted Tuesday says DFAS is looking for qualified small businesses that can handle tasks related to common business-oriented language, integrated database management systems and job control language programming.

Work will cover the provision of configuration management, production control, audit support, micro-application development, programming, testing, requirements analysis and technical design activities within a COBOL mainframe environment.

The potential contractor is estimated to field 44 full-time employees and one part-time personnel in Indianapolis, Indiana, to support the Defense Civilian Pay System, which is a pay processing platform that works to manage the payroll of DOD civilian employees and personnel from other federal government agencies.

Specifically, DFAS is in need of 20 intermediate-level system engineers; seven associate-level engineers; nine senior system engineers; two senior software engineers; one documentation specialist; and one testing personnel.

Interested vendors have until Jan. 6 to submit their responses to the request for information.