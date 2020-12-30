Unanet

DFAS Issues Pay System Technical Support RFI

Matthew Nelson December 30, 2020 News

The Defense Finance and Accounting Service is seeking information on potential sources of technical support services for a civilian pay processing system used by the Department of Defense.

A beta SAM notice posted Tuesday says DFAS is looking for qualified small businesses that can handle tasks related to common business-oriented language, integrated database management systems and job control language programming.

Work will cover the provision of configuration management, production control, audit support, micro-application development, programming, testing, requirements analysis and technical design activities within a COBOL mainframe environment.

The potential contractor is estimated to field 44 full-time employees and one part-time personnel in Indianapolis, Indiana, to support the Defense Civilian Pay System, which is a pay processing platform that works to manage the payroll of DOD civilian employees and personnel from other federal government agencies.

Specifically, DFAS is in need of 20 intermediate-level system engineers; seven associate-level engineers; nine senior system engineers; two senior software engineers; one documentation specialist; and one testing personnel.

Interested vendors have until Jan. 6 to submit their responses to the request for information.

