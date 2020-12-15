DISA Seeks Info on Cloud Storage, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure From Small Businesses

DISA

The Defense Information Systems Agency needs market information on technical services needed to sustain and operate cloud storage and virtual desktop infrastructure assets.

DISA said Friday in a source sought notice posted on SAM it wants to validate the availability of architecture, design, engineering, technical, on-boarding and other services for its Cloud Storage Services Portfolio from small businesses including those that are woman-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned.

The agency defines cloud storage as a set of products that centralize data between applications, devices, data providers and consumers. DISA's cloud storage supports both active and archived data on the Department of Defense Information Network and also functions as a backup.

On the other hand, VDI allows defense customers to use virtual desktops on-demand in the Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network.

Interested parties may submit responses through Dec. 16.