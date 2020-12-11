DLT to Offer Firemon Network Security Policy Mgmt Tech to Public Sector

Firemon

DLT Solutions has signed an agreement with Firemon to market the latter's agile network security policy management platform to government customers.

The partnership will enable DLT's channel partners to use the full capabilities of the agile NSPM platform in support of their efforts to migrate to the cloud and zero trust networks, Firemon said Thursday.

The platform is designed to help users implement control, agility, visibility and automation features into enterprise cloud and hybrid network infrastructure.

"As the public sector continues its digital transformation to modernize aging systems and infrastructure, new network security considerations and risks are introduced," said Chris Wilkinson, president at DLT.

Wilkinson added Firemon's offering will help customers and DLT's channel partners manage network security via an agile approach.

Firemon received $40M in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank and has been deemed critical to national security by the Department of the Treasury.