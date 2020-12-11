Unanet

DLT to Offer Firemon Network Security Policy Mgmt Tech to Public Sector

Matthew Nelson December 11, 2020 News

DLT to Offer Firemon Network Security Policy Mgmt Tech to Public Sector
Firemon

DLT Solutions has signed an agreement with Firemon to market the latter's agile network security policy management platform to government customers.

The partnership will enable DLT's channel partners to use the full capabilities of the agile NSPM platform in support of their efforts to migrate to the cloud and zero trust networks, Firemon said Thursday.

The platform is designed to help users implement control, agility, visibility and automation features into enterprise cloud and hybrid network infrastructure.

"As the public sector continues its digital transformation to modernize aging systems and infrastructure, new network security considerations and risks are introduced," said Chris Wilkinson, president at DLT.

Wilkinson added Firemon's offering will help customers and DLT's channel partners manage network security via an agile approach.

Firemon received $40M in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank and has been deemed critical to national security by the Department of the Treasury.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Kratos

Kratos Gets Navy Contract Option to Continue Subsonic Aerial Target Production

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has secured a $38.7M contract option for lot 2 production of 48 additional BQM-177A subsonic aerial targets and delivery of associated data to the U.S. Navy.

Lara Poloni President AECOM

AECOM Partnership to Monitor COVID-19 RNA in Wastewater; Lara Poloni Quoted

AECOM has partnered with Bergen County Utilities Authority (BCUA) and Columbia University to monitor COVID-19 ribonucleic acid (RNA) in wastewater, which can be a leading indicator of infection rates, in the BCUA sewer shed. The team has collected, tested and analyzed more than 650 samples, with results indicating that wastewater monitoring statistically provides a seven- to ten-day leading indicator of reported COVID-19 cases.

Tomahawk missile fired

Raytheon Technologies, Navy Test-Fire Updated Tomahawk Missile

The U.S. Navy has test-fired an updated version of a Raytheon Technologies-made, GPS-guided cruise missile designed to produce less collateral damage when hitting targets. Two Tomahawk Block V missiles launched from the USS Chafee destroyer and hit test targets at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and on San Nicolas Island, the company said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved