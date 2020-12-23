Unanet

DOE Awards $70M to Reactor Design Concepts

Matthew Nelson December 23, 2020 News

DOE Awards $70M to Reactor Design Concepts
DOE

Advanced Reactor Concepts, General Atomics and Massachusetts Institute of Technology will collectively receive a total of $70.4M in funds from the Department of Energy to mature their nuclear reactor concepts as part of the fiscal year 2020 iteration of a technology demonstration program.

Under the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program's ARC-20 initiative, the department plans to provide around $56M to the awardees over four years while industry partners will shoulder 20 percent of the projects' overall funding, DOE said Tuesday.

ARC will submit a design concept of a seismically isolated advanced sodium-cooled hub based on a 100 MWe reactor facility while General Atomics will create a 50-megawatt electric fast modular reactor design that includes fuel, safety and operational performance metrics.

MIT will mature a modular integrated gas-cooled high temperature reactor design to conceptual stage as part of the ARC-20 program.

DOE Secretary Dan Brouillette said the department seeks to create a safe market for commercial reactors via the program.

Aside from the ARC-20 awards, the department allocated $30M to support three risk reduction projects through ARDP. DOE also intends to award $20M for the demonstration of nuclear reactor technologies.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Textron

NOAA Receives Beechcraft King Air Aircraft From Textron

Textron's aviation arm has handed over to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration a mission-oriented variant of the Beechcraft King Air 350CER turboprop aircraft in support of the agency's emergency response missions and aerial survey efforts.

Ultra Electronics

Navy to Award Processor Software, Systems Engineering Contract to Ultra Electronics

The Department of the Navy intends to offer and award a potential five-year, $16.5M contract to Ultra Electronics' advanced tactical systems business for software and system engineering services in support of the Command and Control Processor System's adjunct processor multi-link interface unit.

USCGC Stone

Coast Guard’s Ninth Legend-Class Cutter Departs HII Shipbuilding Facility

The U.S. Coast Guard's ninth Legend-class national security cutter has sailed to its South Carolina homeport from Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding facility in Mississippi.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved