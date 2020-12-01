Unanet

Executive Mosaic Opens Nominations for 2021 Wash100 Award

Christine Thropp December 1, 2020 News, Press Releases, Wash100

Executive Mosaic Opens Nominations for 2021 Wash100 Award
2021 Wash100

Executive Mosaic, a leadership organization and media company, has opened nominations for the eighth iteration of the Wash100 Award that yearly recognizes private and public sector leaders for their achievement, vision and leadership, as well as their contributions and efforts in driving growth and innovation in the government contracting industry.

Nominations for the 2021 Wash100 Award can be submitted through the Wash100 website, which also includes features about previous awardees detailing their career history and highlights, and the history of the award.

"This nomination process will broaden the reach and consideration across the dynamic and rapidly evolving arena where technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, nanoelectronics, 5G, supply chain, pandemic response, space and many other expanding dimensions have compounded the challenges of identifying the leaders and dramatically increased the competition amongst the most deserving recipients," said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic.

Hundreds of government officials and GovCon executives have been presented with the Wash100 Award since its launch in 2014. Throughout the award's seven-year run, some executives were awarded several Wash100 recognitions by Executive Mosaic.

Representatives of government contracting firms, policy groups, government advisers, consulting organizations, academic institutions and other industry related organizations are eligible for nomination. The Wash100 review committee has also included additional consideration on inclusion and diversity.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 8, 2021.

Considering the increasing level of enthusiasm for the 2021 Wash100 Award, Executive Mosaic expects to record the highest level of anticipated participation from the GovCon community and to receive the largest number of submitted nominations in the history of the award.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

K2 Integrity

K2 Intelligence FIN Rebrands as K2 Integrity; Jeremy Kroll, Jules Kroll Quoted

K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network has changed its name to K2 Integrity to reinforce its efforts to assist customers in risk, compliance, investigations and monitoring. "The name K2 Integrity reinforces the principles the corporate investigations industry was founded on back in 1972: integrity and transparency," said K2 Integrity Chairman Jules Kroll.

Stephen Kovac VP Zscaler

Stephen Kovac: Threat-Based Defense, Cloud Tech, Data Sharing Key to Gov’t Cyber Resiliency

Stephen Kovac, vice president of global government and head of corporate compliance at Zscaler, said a recent discussion he moderated for the American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council provided insights on cybersecurity, cloud technology and information sharing.

Juan Zarate Chief Strategy Officer K2 Integrity

Juan Zarate on K2’s Fintech Venture With Giant Oak for AML/CFT Efforts

K2 Integrity, formerly K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network, and Giant Oak have formed a joint venture in an effort to provide financial institutions a new model for anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism. "We are trying to revolutionize the AML/CFT regime through the use of federated data analytics and transfer learning," Juan Zarate, global co-managing partner and chief strategy officer of K2 Integrity, told ExecutiveBiz.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved