Executive Mosaic Opens Nominations for 2021 Wash100 Award

2021 Wash100

Executive Mosaic, a leadership organization and media company, has opened nominations for the eighth iteration of the Wash100 Award that yearly recognizes private and public sector leaders for their achievement, vision and leadership, as well as their contributions and efforts in driving growth and innovation in the government contracting industry.

Nominations for the 2021 Wash100 Award can be submitted through the Wash100 website, which also includes features about previous awardees detailing their career history and highlights, and the history of the award.

"This nomination process will broaden the reach and consideration across the dynamic and rapidly evolving arena where technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, nanoelectronics, 5G, supply chain, pandemic response, space and many other expanding dimensions have compounded the challenges of identifying the leaders and dramatically increased the competition amongst the most deserving recipients," said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic.

Hundreds of government officials and GovCon executives have been presented with the Wash100 Award since its launch in 2014. Throughout the award's seven-year run, some executives were awarded several Wash100 recognitions by Executive Mosaic.

Representatives of government contracting firms, policy groups, government advisers, consulting organizations, academic institutions and other industry related organizations are eligible for nomination. The Wash100 review committee has also included additional consideration on inclusion and diversity.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 8, 2021.

Considering the increasing level of enthusiasm for the 2021 Wash100 Award, Executive Mosaic expects to record the highest level of anticipated participation from the GovCon community and to receive the largest number of submitted nominations in the history of the award.