Unanet

Fortinet’s Jim Richberg: Gov’t Should Implement Flexible Platforms for Network Security

Nichols Martin December 30, 2020 News, Technology

Fortinet’s Jim Richberg: Gov’t Should Implement Flexible Platforms for Network Security
Jim Richberg Public Sector CISO Fortinet

Jim Richberg, public sector field chief information security officer at Fortinet, said government entities should employ flexible digital platforms capable of enabling better productivity and higher return of investment and securing networks amid the pandemic-driven work-from-home trend.

He noted in a commentary published Tuesday that integrated, security-focused products would also help agencies streamline management and ensure agile performance across networks, including those accessed remotely.

"Government offices can adopt these integrated solutions to ensure that their network infrastructure remains efficient and allows long term flexibility without sacrificing performance," he added.

Richberg also advises agencies to review a network's endpoint security for teleworking or work-from-home approaches as home-based networks may have openings for threats that target remotely accessed government data.

Aside from citing challenges related to operations and resource allocation, he remarked that agencies can also gain advantages from the new set up.

"[The pivot to remote telework] presents the opportunity to accelerate government IT transformation to a more efficient, flexible and secure operating posture as part of the post-COVID 'new normal'."

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Northrop Grumman Cygnus

Northrop Resupply Spacecraft to Depart ISS Next Week, Conduct Secondary Orbital Mission

NASA expects Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft to leave the International Space Station Jan. 6 following the delivery of almost 8K pounds of crew supplies, commercial technology and scientific experiments.

Military handheld radio

Research and Markets: Military Communication Tech Investments to Spur Software-Defined Radio Demand Through 2025

A new five-year Research and Markets forecast says increased global military spending in battle communication or network-centric warfare systems will help steer the software-defined radio market's direction. The research company said Wednesday it estimates that the worldwide market for SDR products will grow more than 6 percent over the next five years and expects the defense segment to experience the highest growth rate.

F-35A for Australia

Lockheed F-35A Aircraft Reaches Initial Operational Capability Status in Australia

A conventional takeoff and landing variant of the F-35 multirole aircraft built by Lockheed Martin has achieved initial operational capability status from the government of Australia.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved