General Dynamics, REDCOM Laboratories Jointly Offer New Conference Call Security Tech

Nichols Martin December 11, 2020

Sectera vIPer phone

General Dynamics' mission systems business and REDCOM Laboratories have partnered to offer an integrated system designed to secure conference calls for national security operations.

The Sectera vIPer Secure Phone/REDCOM Secure Voice Gateway is compliant with the Advanced Cryptographic Capabilities standard of the National Security Agency and combines secure routing with Type 1 encryption to protect conference calls from unauthorized interference, General Dynamics said Thursday.

Organizations may use the integrated product to migrate from legacy telephone networks to voice over internet protocol networks. The product also accommodates access to red/black networks with a Type 1 gateway.

The REDCOM Secure Voice Gateway features the company's secure device interface board that can each connect with four Sectéra vIPer phones. Users can configure multiple units of these boards to accommodate more Sectéra vIPer encryptors.

The Sectera vIPer Universal Secure Phone meets requirements imposed by the NSA.

