General Motors Unit Starts Renovation of ISV Production Facility

Matthew Nelson December 21, 2020 News, Technology

General Motors' defense arm has begun renovating one of its facilities to support manufacturing activities for a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier for the U.S. Army.

The Concord, North Carolina-based building will handle the production of Infantry Squad Vehicles as part of a $214.3M contract the company won in June for the design, engineering and manufacturing of the service branch's ISVs, General Motors said Thursday.

The facility, which measures 75K square feet, will initially manufacture 649 vehicles and will support the production of an additional 2,065 units across an eight-year period. The production line is expected to start vehicle delivery in June.

Tim Herrick, interim president at GM Defense, said the renovated building will potentially help the company meet the Army's delivery schedule.

Based on the Colorado ZR2 truck's framework, the ISV is designed to ferry nine warfighters and carry out rapid ground mobility operations. The vehicle can fit inside a CH-47 Chinook aircraft and can be sling loaded from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.

