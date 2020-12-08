George Wilson: ECS Eyes Digital Account Growth Through ISM Combination

George Wilson President ECS

TYSONS CORNER, VA, December 8, 2020 — An ECS business unit that offers digital services to the federal sector is absorbing Integrated Solutions Management after ECS' parent organization ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) acquired the Tampa, Florida-based information technology consulting firm, GovCon Wire reported Wednesday.

ASGN said Tuesday ISM, which supports government customers in ServiceNow product deployment projects, will operate under ECS' enterprise business solutions group.

“ECS has been organically building its ServiceNow capabilities over the past several years,” said George Wilson, president of ECS and three-time Wash100 awardee.

“To now acquire ISM, a strategic partner, and add one of the very few Elite ServiceNow providers to our team is a very compelling service offering. We look forward to working closely together on larger and even more complex system- and enterprise-level digital accounts.”