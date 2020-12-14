Unanet

Global Ordnance Receives Army TNT Supply Contract

Matthew Nelson December 14, 2020 Contract Awards, News

The U.S. Army has selected Global Ordnance as one of the three awardees on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity TNT production contract vehicle worth potentially $188.2M over five years.

GO said Friday it will work with Ukraine-based TNT manufacturing firm Zarya under a teaming agreement and will initially supply 1M pounds of the explosive compound to the military branch.

The two companies signed a partnership deal in January that allows GO to import the chemical to the U.S. defense and commercial markets.

Zarya, which achieved compliance with MIL-DTL-248D requirements in 1999, produces as many as 10K metric tons of virgin TNT annually.

Sarasota, Florida-based Global Ordnance sells munition, weapons and energetic systems to the Department of Defense.

