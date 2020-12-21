GSA Seeks Info on Potential IT Services for Regulations Mgmt

GSA

The General Services Administration needs market information on externally hosted information technology services in support of systems used by the agency's Office of Regulation Management.

GSA said Thursday in a SAM notice sought IT services include maintenance and enhancement of the office's eRulemaking System, Regulatory Information Service Center Consolidated Information System and other IT systems, as well as programming, help desk, training, troubleshooting, hardware and software administration services.

According to the agency's request for information notice, it seeks to identify regulations management IT services that comply with government cybersecurity standards such as those imposed by the Federal Information Security Management Act and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The agency wants to know about the agile development certifications that must be considered when selecting a contractor.

Industry members are also asked to describe the significance of automated testing, technical documentation, software and data security, enterprise system modernization and continuous integration in agile development.

Interested parties may submit responses through Jan. 29.