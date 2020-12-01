Guidehouse Lands DoD Financial Mgmt Support Contract; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Scott McIntyre CEO Guidehouse

The Department of Defense has awarded Guidehouse a five-year contract to help modernize DoD's financial management processes. Guidehouse said Tuesday it will provide audit remediation, financial management improvement and data analysis to provide operations support to the deputy chief financial officer (DCFO).

“We are excited to continue our work in supporting the DoD as they transform their financial management approach,” said Scott McIntyre , CEO of Guidehouse and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “It‘s an honor for our financial management professionals to work with a great client addressing complex accounting, business process, information systems, and data challenges.”

Under the contract, Guidehouse will develop a strategy, including updating processes and technology through development of roadmaps, performance metrics, policy, business process changes, financial and technology controls, systems rationalizations and modernization and training.

Guidehouse was awarded the original prime contract to support the defense department’s financial improvement and audit readiness, and has served in the role for more than a decade.

The company will continue to advance financial and operational analytic capabilities and visualizations. Guidehouse’s efforts will enable DoD leadership to understand resources that inform better decision-making.